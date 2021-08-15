XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

XPEV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.01.

NYSE XPEV opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

