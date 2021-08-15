Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $34.91 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

