Royal Bank of Canada Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

