MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.