Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

