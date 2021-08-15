Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after buying an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after buying an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,279,000 after buying an additional 864,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

