Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 168 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,319,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.33.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

