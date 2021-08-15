Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $291,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 768,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% during the first quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

