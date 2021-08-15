Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 888 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.