Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

