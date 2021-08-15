Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $11,158,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

