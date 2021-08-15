IFP Advisors Inc Sells 151,976 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151,976 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 17.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291,956 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

