IFP Advisors Inc Has $362,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.