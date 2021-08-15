DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

ZLAB stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

