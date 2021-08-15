Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

BLNK stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.