ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,511. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $275.10 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

