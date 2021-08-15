Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

