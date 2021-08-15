NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,249 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $79.44 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.