NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05.

