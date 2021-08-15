NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,592 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,595,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

