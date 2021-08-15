NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.