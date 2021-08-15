Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,356 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

