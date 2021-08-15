Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 147.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 128,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

