Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328,156 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

NCMI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $220.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

