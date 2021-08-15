Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,139 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.07 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

