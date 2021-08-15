-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $155.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.69.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

