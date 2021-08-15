Insider Buying: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Purchases $148,300.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

