Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad M. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.