SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
