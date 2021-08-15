SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

