BMO Capital Markets Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

