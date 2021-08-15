UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 205,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,886,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

