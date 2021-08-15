Telsey Advisory Group Increases FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $46.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

NYSE FIGS opened at $42.33 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $351,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $42,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

