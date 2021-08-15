Veriti Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gerdau by 903.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGB stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

