Reviewing Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Noah alerts:

48.5% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Noah and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah -15.45% 17.74% 14.22% AllianceBernstein 8.21% 20.93% 20.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $506.64 million 5.09 -$114.21 million $2.78 14.91 AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.36 $279.38 million $2.91 17.41

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Noah and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 5 0 3.00 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

Noah currently has a consensus target price of $55.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $43.70, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Noah on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China. The Asset Management segment manages and develops financial products denominated in both RMB and U.S. dollars, covering real estate funds and funds of funds, including private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, and fixed income funds of funds. The Lending & Other servicers segment operates metrics which include the loan volume and the number of borrowers for lending services business. Noah Holdings was founded by Jingbo Wang, Zhe Yin & Boquan He in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.