Veriti Management LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

SID stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 76.67%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

