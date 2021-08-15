Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Luminex by 83.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

