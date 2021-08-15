Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

