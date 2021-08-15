Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

