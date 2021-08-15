JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

