Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PILBF. downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

