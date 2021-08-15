CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,254 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

