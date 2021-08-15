Comparing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anglo American and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05%

Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anglo American and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 15.00%. Given Anglo American’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 2.09 $2.09 billion $1.25 18.91 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Summary

Anglo American beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

