Dan Edward Malone Sells 1,550 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $235,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.