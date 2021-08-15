American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 5,920 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $142,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

