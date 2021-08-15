Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.90

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 4468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

