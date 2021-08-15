STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.93

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 12987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,193,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

