Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

DAWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,104,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

