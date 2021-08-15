Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.94

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 702063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

