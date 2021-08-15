Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.17

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1043382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

XENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a market cap of $916.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 182,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

