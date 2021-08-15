Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

